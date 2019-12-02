Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Howard Hammond-Edgar denied raping the girl twice but was found guilty

A man has been sentenced to 20 years for the "horrendous" sexual abuse of a young girl and making indecent images.

Howard Hammond-Edgar, 65, formerly of Herne Bay, denied twice raping the child but was convicted at trial.

He admitted six further offences against the victim and six counts of making an indecent photograph.

Kent Police said some of the abuse took place more than five years ago and urged other victims of unreported sexual abuse to get in touch.

Hammond-Edgar was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday to a total of 20 years - 16 in custody and four on an extended licence.

Police said that following his arrest more than 2,500 indecent images and videos stored across 13 separate pieces of hardware were uncovered, most of which were encrypted.

Det Insp Sheena Barrell, of Kent Police, said Edgar committed "vile crimes" against the young girl.

She added: "Despite her age, she displayed courage beyond her years to speak out against a man who subjected her to horrendous abuse.

"I hope this result encourages other victims of unreported sexual abuse to get in contact with us so we can support and pursue justice for them."