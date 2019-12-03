Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Beale's body was found on the Rochester side of the High Street bridge

A man has admitted killing a 39-year-old whose body was found with a stab wound near a Kent bridge.

The body of Peter Beale, from Sittingbourne, was discovered near Rochester Bridge on 18 September 2018.

Levi Webb, 23, from Northfleet, was cleared of murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court in April.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge of manslaughter but Webb has now pleaded guilty to the charge ahead of a retrial.

He is due to be sentenced in January.