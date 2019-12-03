Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two Border Force cutters were sent to the scene

Two boats carrying 13 migrants have been intercepted in the Channel, the Home Office has confirmed.

The boats, spotted at about 08:00 and 09:00 GMT, were stopped by Border Force vessels and all those on board were taken to Dover, Kent.

The first boat was carrying eight men who said they were Iranian and the second had five men, four of whom said they were Iranian and one Albanian.

One was later found to be a child and will be cared for by social services.

All were medically assessed and interviewed by immigration officials.

Coastguard officers said they coordinated search and rescue responses to two incidents, sending two Border Force vessels - Speedwell and Seeker - and the Dover lifeboat.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: "HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."