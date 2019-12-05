Channel migrants: 19 men, women and children found on boat
Nineteen migrants have been stopped trying to cross the English Channel on an inflatable boat.
A Border Force vessel intercepted the inflatable boat carrying 11 men, four women and four children at about 02:45 GMT.
The group of Iranian and Iraqi nationals have been brought to shore and medically-assessed.
They will be interviewed by immigration officials, the Home Office said in a statement.
On Wednesday, 79 migrants crossed the Channel in five small boats - thought to be the second-highest number to attempt the crossing in a single day.
More than 1,700 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.