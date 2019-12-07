Image caption Officers were at the scene of the crash in Maidstone for four hours

A pedestrian in his 70s was killed when he was hit by a bus on a residential street.

The man had been in Loose Road, Maidstone, when the crash happened at 16:15 GMT on Friday.

Emergency crews were called and officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, and reopened at 20:30.