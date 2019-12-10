Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The puppies were stolen at only three weeks old

Six puppies stolen in Kent have been returned to their owner following a police appeal.

The American bulldogs, believed to be worth about £6,000, "appear to be in good health," Kent Police said.

The three-week-old puppies were taken from a home in King Street, Rochester, on Friday.

Det Sgt Sam Stuart said no arrests had been made, adding officers would speak to the owner to "establish how they came to be returned".

Appealing for information on Saturday, the detective warnedpuppies become an "attractive commodity" in the run-up to Christmas and urged anyone thinking of buying one to follow RSPCA guidance.

The charity advises potential buyers to "always make sure you see mum and her pups together" before making a purchase.