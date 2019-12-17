Image caption Freddie Bell appeared at Woolwich Crown Court

A man has been jailed after a pistol and ammunition were found in a locker at a gym in Kent.

Freddie Bell, of Patterdale Road, Dartford, admitted possessing a firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition.

The weapon was discovered in a customer locker at a gym in Darenth Road, Dartford, on 30 October.

Bell, 22, was jailed for six years and three months at a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court after entering a guilty plea.

