Councils should 'step up' over child migrants

Image caption Kent County Council says 434 migrant children are now in its care

Councils need to "step up" and support authorities facing increasing numbers of asylum-seeking children, the leader of Kent County Council has said.

Roger Gough said the number of migrants under the age of 18 in care had almost doubled since early 2018, to more than 430.

He has called for a government scheme set up to disperse minors arriving in the UK to have a wider reach.

Ten more children arrived in boats on the Kent coast on Wednesday.

Mr Gough said authorities in Kent, where most child migrants have arrived, were looking after above the recommended numbers of asylum-seeking children who should be moved to other areas.

The Conservative leader said "a combination of bodies" needed to "step up and support us on this".

"We are now at a situation where we have some 430 young people under 18 within our care," he added.

Dispersal 'not working'

The council also has "varying responsibilities" for 897 care leavers - those who leave care at the age of 18, until they are 25, he added.

He said the National Transfer Scheme to disperse minors to different areas "has not really been working".

"We clearly need to see a wider dispersal of those children in their interests, and in the interests of young people across Kent," he said.

"We are writing to our neighbouring authorities and a number of other authorities in the South East."

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are grateful for the longstanding support that Kent County Council continues to provide to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

"Over 900 children have been transferred through the National Transfer Scheme and we are working closely with partners to improve the scheme."

