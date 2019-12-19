Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kris Boyson is said to have threatened to break a police officer's jaw

Katie Price's on-off boyfriend has denied threatening a police officer following a row with paparazzi.

Kris Boyson said Ms Price became emotional while being "hounded" by two photographers outside his Kent home.

Following an altercation, 31-year-old Mr Boyson is accused of threatening to break a police officer's jaw, a court heard.

Mr Boyson is on trial at Medway Magistrates' Court.

The incident unfolded outside the fitness expert's home in Gravesend, Kent, while Ms Price was in a vehicle nearby.

Image copyright Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Image caption Katie Price was at Kris Boyson's house when she became "emotional", the court heard

Mr Boyson had originally appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court in Chatham on 28 November but the trial was adjourned.

He denies a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, relating to an incident on 11 October 2018.

Sitting in the witness box, Mr Boyson told the court Ms Price had just left his home when she phoned him.

'It ain't fair'

He said he found two photographers outside his home and told them: "It ain't fair what you are doing."

Mr Boyson told the court: "I didn't think it was right that they were hounding her."

PC Paul Blundell and a colleague later arrived at the scene, and the officer claims Mr Boyson threatened him.

Defence solicitor Paul Macauley asked Mr Boyson if he ever threatened to break Pc Blundell's jaw.

Mr Boyson said: "I never said anything of the sort. I just asked him to get out of the road."

The trial continues.

