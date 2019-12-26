Kent

Channel migrants: Coastguard lead search and rescue operation

  • 26 December 2019
Border Force Cutter and patrol vessel Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A Border Force cutter joined the response

A search and rescue operation was launched after migrant boats were seen attempting to cross the English Channel.

The RNLI sent a lifeboat from Dover at about midnight, with a coastguard helicopter, aeroplane and two Border Force vessels also joining the search.

HM Coastguard said it had been co-ordinating the response to a "number of incidents" off the Kent coast.

Anyone brought to shore would be passed to the relevant authorities, it said.

More than 1,700 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A coastguard helicopter was scrambled

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites