Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Border Force cutter joined the response

A search and rescue operation was launched after migrant boats were seen attempting to cross the English Channel.

The RNLI sent a lifeboat from Dover at about midnight, with a coastguard helicopter, aeroplane and two Border Force vessels also joining the search.

HM Coastguard said it had been co-ordinating the response to a "number of incidents" off the Kent coast.

Anyone brought to shore would be passed to the relevant authorities, it said.

More than 1,700 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.