Image copyright PA Media Image caption Operation Brock saw one side of the M20 being used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports

Organisations in Kent preparing for a no-deal Brexit have been told by the government to stand down their "worst-case scenario" contingency plans.

The Kent Resilience Forum had been planning for possible travel disruption after Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Operation Brock was among its plans designed to keep Kent's roads moving in the event of delays at the ports.

In a statement, the forum said it had been told "the likelihood of a 'no-deal' scenario has decreased".

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for a statement.

Lead agencies on the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) are the Department for Transport, Kent Police, Kent County Council and Highways England.

Its work included the Operation Brock traffic management system on the M20 and plans for lorry holding areas at the former Manston Airport site in Thanet.

In the event of no-deal, the Kent Resilience Forum expected the UK to be treated as a "third country", subject to third country controls.

This would mean businesses completing customs declarations and being subject to a variety of border checks - potentially leading to severe delays and queues on Kent roads.

The Operation Brock system was put in place in March and October last year, ahead of previous planned Brexit dates, but was later deactivated.

The system saw lorries heading for Europe restricted to 30mph between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford) on the coastbound carriageway of the M20.

All other traffic on the motorway used a 50mph contraflow of two lanes in each direction on the London-bound side of the road.

In a statement, the forum said it had "received official notification from the government to stand down contingency planning for a no-deal Brexit on 31 January 2020.

"The multi-agency forum has worked closely in partnership with the government to prepare for a range of potential outcomes in the event of a no-deal Brexit, including travel disruption on Kent's roads.

"Contingency plans were in place to ensure that the M20 could be kept open to traffic and that disruption for Kent residents, businesses and other road users was kept to a minimum in a worst-case no-deal scenario.

"The forum has now been advised that the likelihood of a 'no-deal' scenario has decreased."