Image caption George Fowle appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A teenager has appeared in court charged with far-right terror offences.

George Fowle appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court accused of possessing material likely to be useful to someone planning an attack.

The 19-year-old from Snodland, Kent, spoke only to confirm his personal details.

He allegedly accessed extreme right wing material, including video of the Christchurch mosque mass shootings last year.

Fifty One people died in the shooting spree during Friday prayers.

Mr Fowle was bailed to appear before the Old Bailey on Friday 7 February by chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot.

He is charged with two counts of possessing a recording containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.