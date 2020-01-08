Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Richford died seven days after he was born

A midwife has told an inquest the atmosphere in an operating theatre during a baby's birth was "panic".

Harry Richford died a week after he was born at Margate's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital, Kent, in 2017.

His mother Sarah Richford had been taken to theatre for an emergency delivery after her baby showed signs of distress, the inquest heard.

Asked by coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks if there was panic in the room, midwife Katie O'Shea said "yes".

Under questioning from the Richford's family barrister at on Wednesday, Mrs O'Shea agreed the medical team had failed to provide a safe and calm environment for Mrs Richford.

"I couldn't push the baby's head," she told the inquest sitting in Sandwich, and she added: "You could sense the change in atmosphere."

The inquest previously heard from three midwives and a senior doctor about how Harry's heartbeat kept dropping and how there were concerns over his position before he was born.

The hearing was also told an anaesthetist later had to step in to help resuscitate Harry after a locum registrar failed to get him to breathe.

Independent expert Julia Parvia said elements of Mrs Richford's care fell "well below" the standards expected.

At the opening of the two-week hearing this week, East Kent Hospitals NHS apologised for the care given to Mrs Richford.

A statement issued by the trust said: "We accept that Harry's care fell short of the standard that we expect to offer every mother giving birth in our hospital.

"We have thoroughly investigated the circumstances of Harry's birth and care, and we have made a number of significant changes to our maternity service as a result of this investigation.

"We hope the inquest gives Harry's family the answers they need and we apologise wholeheartedly for their devastating loss."

The inquest continues