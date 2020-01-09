Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Scott Fontana and James O'Leary smuggled four Albanians into the UK

Three men who used a motorhome in a bid to smuggle Albanian nationals into the UK for profit have been jailed.

Border Force officers at Dover found four migrants hidden in the rented vehicle when it was stopped after crossing from France in October 2017.

Scott Fontana and James O'Leary were found guilty of conspiring to breach immigration laws while Gary Miller admitted the same charge.

All three were jailed for more than three years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Fontana, 45, Robert Street, north-west London, and O'Leary, 33, of Weedington Road, north-west London, were convicted of conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by a non-EU citizen.

They were jailed for three years and nine months.

Miller, 30, of Newington Green Road, Islington, north London, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.