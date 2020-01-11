Image caption A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in the days before Christmas.

The victim, 35, died at the scene of the attack in Fox Street, Gillingham, Kent, on 20 December.

The teenager, from Barking in east London, was stopped by officers on his way to France with a woman in her 40s.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Kent Police said.

They were taken into custody to a Kent Police station.