Jade Fox was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, the inquest heard

A British backpacker died after the vehicle she was in hit a patch of loose sand in the road and overturned in Australia, an inquest has heard.

Jade Fox was in a 4x4 which crashed on Fraser Island in Queensland on 31 October 2014.

A friend who had been travelling with her said the 22-year-old "did not feel safe" driving during the trip.

Ms Fox died from positional asphyxia as the result of a road traffic collision, the hearing concluded.

The vehicle, containing six other backpackers and travelling in a convoy, flipped during a three-day "tagalong tour" of the island, the court in Maidstone heard.

It was told the 19-year-old German tourist driving the vehicle had looked down momentarily to change gear, hit the sand patch, then over-corrected the steering, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A police report by the Australian authorities said it had been travelling at about 40-45 km/h (28mph) at the time of the crash.

Ms Fox, from Maidstone in Kent, was the only tourist killed.

Remmi Sexton, who had been travelling with Ms Fox, said she was unhappy she did not have the opportunity to make a statement during the inquest.

She told reporters they had been told to "keep 100 yards between cars", but the leading car was about two miles in front of them, and the lead driver had been telling the other cars to "hurry up".

She said some members of the group had since sued the company and added: "Jade was the only one who didn't drive because she didn't feel safe enough."