A man has been arrested after a woman died at a property in Kent.

A 39-year-old woman was declared dead at a property in Richmond Road, Gillingham at about 16:50 GMT on Thursday.

Kent Police said it had arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

The woman and the man were known to each other, the force added. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.