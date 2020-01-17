Image caption The Eythorne Village Store is the only shop for the local community

A man who robbed a family-run village shop twice in a month has been jailed for six years.

Darren McAdam, 49, targeted the shop in Eythorne, Kent, on 7 November when he threatened a member of staff and demanded cash.

Two weeks later, on 20 November, he stole money from a till and forced another one open, Kent Police said.

Following the raids, hundreds of pounds were raised by the local community to improve the shop's security system.

McAdam was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty in December to two counts of robbery.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Darren McAdam admitted two charges of robbery

After the first robbery, McAdam fled the scene in a car which was found burnt out later in Barham, police said.

Following the second raid he was seem by a member of the public who chased him until he got into a car and drove away.

The car was found abandoned on a farm track, and a bag containing the cash and a mask worn by McAdam during the robbery was discovered in a hedge.

McAdam was arrested shortly afterwards at his home in Adelaide Road, Eythorne.

Image caption Rakesh Patel said he had been left fearful of what may happen if his shop is targeted again

Following the attacks on his shop, Rakesh Patel said the robberies had been "very stressful".

A security screen, more CCTV cameras and a panic alarm were installed at the store and post office, run by the Patel family, after more than £900 was raised.

Mr Patel said the support of the community had been "wonderful", adding: "The village feels like a second family for us."