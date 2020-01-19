Image caption The woman's body was found at a property on Richmond Road

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in Gillingham.

Police were called just before 17:00 GMT on Thursday to Richmond Road, where the 39-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The Kent force said Benjamin Bowler, 40, of Richmond Road, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The dead woman was known to Mr Bowler, police said.