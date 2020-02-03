Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Southeastern Railway staff are being offered mental health support

A rail worker thrown from a train by an angry passenger during "three weeks of hell" at work, has spoken of the impact it had on his mental health.

Southeastern train manager Neil Chapman said he was close to "losing it completely" before seeking help.

Increased episodes of violence and people taking their own lives have contributed to Mr Chapman's struggles.

However, he has been able to turn his life around thanks to a scheme started by a colleague at the rail firm.

Train manager Lee Woolcott-Ellis persuaded his bosses to let him work on a mental health support scheme and became the rail firm's mental health co-ordinator two years ago.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neil Chapman says he went through "three weeks of hell"

Mr Chapman hailed his Southeastern workmate a "genius" as he managed to help with his mental health.

He said: "It started where I had an attempted suicide in front of my train.

"After that, about a week later, I had woken somebody up who'd fallen asleep on the train. He'd missed his stop and of course somehow that was my fault.

"When I told him he'd have to get off the train, he actually says 'you get off' and grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and physically threw me off the train, actually assaulted me.

"Then over the next couple of weeks, it just seemed every other passenger was somebody giving me grief, didn't want to buy a ticket, wanted to pay for nothing and all that sort of thing.

"I came very, very close to losing it completely, and I ended up taking three months off with stress."

Image caption Train manager Lee Woolcott-Ellis became a mental health co-ordinator for Southeastern

In January, a report from mental health charity Mind and consultancy firm Deloitte showed poor mental health in the workplace cost UK companies more than £43bn in 2018, with the number of days taken off for mental health reasons rising even though total sick days in general were falling.

Figures provided by Southeastern showed 2018 had the highest number of reports of violence and serious public order offences since 2007.

Between 2014 and 2018 there were 3,233 reports of violence and 3,243 reports of serious public order.

Mental health co-ordinator Mr Woolcott-Ellis said: "I've been certainly threatened to be stabbed on more than one occasion. I've had someone on my train threatening to kill people.

"That individual, I removed a knife from him. You deal with it as a professional and it's afterwards you think of the implications of what you've just been through."

Mr Chapman credits Mr Woolcott-Ellis with saving his job.

He added: "He has helped so many people. You can learn these things out of books, you can get your trained, qualified psychiatrists and psychologists but because Lee's been through it, because he's experienced it for himself, it gives him so much more of an insight.

"He saved my job, almost saved my life. I don't know how far I would have gone. With Lee's help, I'm just back to me."

