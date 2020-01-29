Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Buckley died from electrocution, a coroner has ruled

A 15-year-old boy died from electrocution after falling on to train tracks while under the influence of a tranquiliser, a coroner has ruled.

George Buckley, from Gravesend, Kent, was out with friends on 8 September.

They got the train to Swanscombe and George was seen taking two tablets - believed to be Xanax - in quick succession, the inquest heard.

CCTV from the station later shows him unsteady on his feet before losing his balance and falling on the train line.

'Heartbroken'

The Northfleet Technical College student was also hit by a train, but a post-mortem examination found had been dead for 18 minutes by then.

Toxicology reports read out during the inquest, at the Archbishop's Palace in Maidstone, found the teenager had a benzodiazepine-type drug in his bloodstream.

Coroner Roger Hatch recorded a narrative verdict.

Image caption George had been at the station with friends, but was on his own when he fell

A statement released on behalf of his family said George was "caring and funny", "loved and adored".

It added: "We are heartbroken by his death.

"The suppliers of the Xanax will have to live with the fact that their actions were a significant contributing factor to George's tragic death.

"Xanax is a 'new' drug on Britain's streets; but is readily available via social media and the web. If George's death can stop one child from taking drugs then other families will not have to endure the pain and suffering we are on a daily basis."