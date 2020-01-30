A former scout leader has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a child and 22 counts of voyeurism relating to children.

Oliver Cooper, of Norfren Avenue, Bognor Regis, led a scout group in Horsham, West Sussex.

It is alleged in 2018 he assaulted a girl aged six and covertly and indecently filmed children aged six to eight at scouting groups he helped run.

Mr Cooper, 25, was bailed by Crawley magistrates earlier.

He will appear at Lewes Crown Court on 12 February.

The charges followed an investigation by the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Sussex Police said The Scouts Association and West Sussex Children's Services were informed of the allegations and have worked with police to ensure safeguarding precautions were taken.