Image copyright Peter Laing/Google maps Image caption Open prison Standford Hill was found to be innovative and successful at returning prisoners to the community

An open prison where inmates prepare for resettlement back into the community is "doing well", inspectors have said.

Standford Hill, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, has maintained the high standards of its inspection in 2015.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons report published on Tuesday concluded it was "doing well in fulfilling its purpose as a resettlement prison".

Inspectors also found the prison had become more "innovative".

They found the prison remained safe and calm, staff rarely used force, and there had been no fights or assaults in the previous six months.

During the inspection, all prisoners had some form of work, and 55% were recorded as being in employment on their release from the prison.

In 2015, fewer black and minority ethnic prisoners were satisfied with their treatment than white prisoners.

An equality and diversity manager was appointed and the 2019 inspection survey suggested equality of treatment had improved.

Criticisms included reports of a few uninterested officers, and some incomplete paperwork.

Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said the rehabilitative work at Standford Hill "clearly motivated and incentivised prisoners and gave them a good chance of a successful return to the community on their release".