Northfleet murder probe launched after stabbed to death
A man has been stabbed to death at a property in Kent.
The 44-year-old was found critically injured with stab wounds by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics at an address in Hamerton Road, Northfleet, at about 02:45 GMT.
He was later declared dead at the scene, a Kent Police spokesman said.
There have been no arrests, and a murder investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.