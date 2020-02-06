Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died at the scene, police said

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Kent.

The 44-year-old man was found injured at a property in Hamerton Road, Northfleet, at about 02:45 GMT on Tuesday by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent Police said.

Harry Harris, 28, of Stanway Close, Chigwell, Essex has also been charged with possession of a knife.

Mr Harris was arrested in Chelmsford at about 16:35 on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.

