Image copyright Chef d'état-major de la Marine Image caption French authorities have also dealt with several small boat incidents

More than a hundred migrants have crossed the Channel in six boats, bringing the figure to a record high.

The Home Office confirmed the Border Force and partner agencies had dealt with six vessels carrying 102 people.

French authorities have also detained about 30 people, the Home Office added. In one incident off France, 11 were rescued from a boat taking on water.

Security minister Brandon Lewis said: "We are tackling illegal migrant crossings on all fronts."

Ninety migrants including children were rescued from the English Channel on Thursday, previously the highest figure for a single day.

The National Crime Agency has said migrants trying to reach the UK are using "surge tactics" to increase their chances of getting past patrols.

The Border Force intercepted the first boat carrying 26 men and six women at about 01:00 GMT.

A second boat carrying 12 men and a woman was intercepted at about 02:45 and a third boat carrying 14 men and a woman at about 03:55.

Kent Police detained eight men and a woman at Sandgate Beach at about 08:00.

Image copyright Maritime Prefect of the English Channel and the No Image caption The Maritime Prefect of the English Channel said eight men and three women were rescued from a boat taking on water

Two hours later, the Border Force stopped a boat carrying 10 men; and at about 10:45 a vessel carrying 16 men and seven women.

Of the 102 - who said they were Afghan, Iranian, Iraqi, Pakistani and Syrian - seven claimed to be underage.

They will be passed to social services after age assessment checks and the others were passed to immigration officials.

Mr Lewis said: "We have extra patrols on French beaches, drones, specialist vehicles and detection equipment which has been deployed to stop small boats leaving European shores and we're supporting security enhancements and increasing intelligence sharing in Belgium and France."

He added: "The majority of migrants who attempt this journey are being stopped, only 25% have made it to the UK this year, compared with 48% last year."