Image copyright PA Media Image caption East Kent Hospitals NHS alerted police over the alleged assault of a man in December

Several hospital staff have been suspended and an investigation is under way after an incident involving the care of a patient in Kent.

Both East Kent Hospitals NHS and Kent Police are investigating the alleged assault on 15 December at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

The trust also runs the QEQM hospital in Margate which has been criticised over a seven-day-old baby's death.

A coroner found Harry Richford's death was "wholly avoidable" after failings.

East Kent Hospitals NHS said it had alerted police over the alleged assault of a man in December.

An NHS spokesman said: "Following a concern raised by a member of staff in December, we began an investigation into an incident involving the care of a patient.

"We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and reported it to the police.

"We also reported it to our regulators and are keeping the patient's family informed of our investigation.

"We suspended a number of staff in order to facilitate the investigation which is currently on-going."

A police spokesman said: "Kent Police is investigating an alleged assault of a man which is reported to have taken place on December 15 2019 at William Harvey Hospital, Ashford.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. Inquiries are continuing."