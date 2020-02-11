Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Shorne Ifield Road

A man has been shot through the window of a property and seriously hurt, prompting an attempted murder investigation.

The victim, in his 40s, was shot in Shorne Ifield Road, Shorne, Gravesend, on Sunday at about 21:20 GMT.

The offender is believed to have shot the victim from outside the property through a window, Kent Police said.

The force is trying to establish if the man, who is in hospital in London, was the intended target.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

