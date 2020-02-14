Image copyright PA Media Image caption A procession was led by identical horse-drawn carriages

Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of twin brothers who appeared on the Channel 4 reality TV show, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

Billy and Joe Smith were found dead in a Kent country lane in December after a relative discovered a suicide note.

A procession was led by two white horse-drawn carriages through their home town of Sevenoaks.

Mourners kissed the glass of the carriages, which carried identical coffins to St John's Church.

Inside, the UB40 song Many Rivers to Cross was played, as "requested by the boys," according to an order of service.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mourners kissed the glass of the carriages, which carried identical coffins to St John's Church

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joe Smith was married with two children

Among the floral tributes were those shaped as Rolex watches and a bottle of tequila, along with the words "daddy" and "uncle".

A tribute friends, due to be read at the service, said: "Your love and laughter left footprints on our hearts. When you left you took a piece of all of us with you."

A poem by their mother, listed in the order of service, said they would "live in our hearts forever".

"Although, my darling babies, you were with us just a while. You will live in our hearts forever, with your remembered smiles."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Friends said the brothers' "love and laughter left footprints on our hearts"

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mourners followed the two carriages to the cemetery

The funeral cortege started at the brothers' grandmother's house in the Kent town then made its way down the High Street, where onlookers lined the road.

Drivers were warned by Sevenoaks District Council to expect extra traffic as "many people are likely to come to the town to pay their respects".

After the funeral, mourners followed the procession on foot towards Greatness Cemetery, just over half a mile away, where the brothers are to be buried.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mourners followed the procession on foot towards Greatness Cemetery

Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption Drivers were told to expect extra traffic during the day

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The twins are to be buried in identical white coffins

The brothers, who were both tree surgeons, were found next to each other in Dibden Lane, near Sevenoaks, on 28 December.

The 32-year-olds took part in a 2014 episode of the TV show, which followed them at work and on holiday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The funeral cortege started at the home of Phoebe Smith, the twins' grandmother

Image copyright PA Media

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.