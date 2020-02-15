Image caption The man was declared dead at the scene in Herne Bay

The body of a man has been pulled from the sea off the Kent coast.

The man was declared dead at the scene in Herne Bay after emergency services were called at 12:15 GMT.

Kent Police are not linking his death to Storm Dennis, which has brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK.

The force said it was not known how the man had entered the water and his death was "not being treated as suspicious". Officers are preparing a report for the coroner.

A second body was found by the RNLI at about 13:00 after a seven-hour search in "rough seas" for a man who fell from a fuel tanker off the coast of Margate.