Image copyright Martin Bolt Image caption The tree fell during Storm Dennis

A father and his two young children are lucky to be alive after a tree crashed down on to their car while they were inside.

Police were called to Pembury Walks, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent, at 10:10 GMT on Sunday.

The tree fell on to the rear of the family's Mitsubishi during Storm Dennis.

Kent Police said the man and the children, aged six and nine, escaped unharmed.