Image caption Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution houses up to 188 boys

Levels of violence among young offenders are "too high" and need to be tackled as a priority, a report says.

Inspectors raised concerns about the conditions at Cookham Wood Young Offender Institution in Kent.

It was judged "not sufficiently good" following an inspection in September after a deterioration in quality of care since 2018.

The Ministry of Justice said more prison staff were being brought in to tackle violence.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said: "The number of violent incidents remained too high and the need to keep children apart from each other had a negative impact on their regime."

'Near capacity'

Cookham Wood holds up to 188 boys aged between 15 and 18. Most of the inmates are aged 17 and almost half are serving time for a primary offence of violence.

The problems were raised as the site was running at "near capacity" with offenders transferred from Feltham YOI following a fall in safety there.

Use of force by staff had increased and was high, inspectors found.

More than a quarter of children were locked in their cell during the school day with access to the gym and library restricted.

Most had just five hours a day during the week and two hours at weekends outside their cells, inspectors added.

Helga Swidenbank, executive director for Youth Custody Service, said: "We are bringing in 54 more prison staff to tackle violence, provide young people with more one-to-one support and make sure they get time out of their cells.

"The prison is also increasing incentives and privileges and twinning with a local football club to boost rehabilitation, while 10 staff have completed training for the new degree-level specialist youth justice role."

