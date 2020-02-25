Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone

A teenager accused of murder as he stabbed four people in 73 seconds was held back by a rapper he had gone to see perform, a court heard.

Andre Bent, 21, died from his injuries outside the Gallery nightclub in Maidstone, Kent, in August.

He had been watching a concert by rapper MoStack, who became involved in trying to stop the violence.

The 17-year-old defendant denies one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Det Con Murray Tester told Maidstone Crown Court the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of a group of MoStack's supporters and fans.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fight broke out outside the Gallery nightclub

CCTV was shown of him leaving Gallery at about 02:35 GMT and later retrieving a knife from a black Vauxhall parked outside.

He was pictured on camera holding a knife in his right hand behind his back before MoStack, real name Montell Daley, was seen to grab hold of him.

Det Con Tester said: "It appears he's trying to hold him back. At this stage the defendant has the knife in his right hand and appears to be trying to put it back in the sheath in his left hand."

The detective told the jury the footage showed the defendant stabbing two men, Lucas Baker and Patrick Conceciao, in the back.

He said the stills showed the 17-year-old defendant stabbing Bent on the left side and that he also stabbed another man, Joshua Robinson.

Jurors were told the defendant returned to his home in London then flew to Greece. He was arrested on his return on 31 August.

The court heard co-defendants Ali Aziz and Ryan Lowe-White also kicked Mr Robinson.

Mr Lowe-White, 21, of Boyton Close, Hornsey, and Mr Aziz, 23, of no fixed address, both deny a charge of GBH with intent against Mr Robinson.

