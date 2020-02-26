Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone

A man stabbed during a "mass brawl" at a nightclub only realised he had been attacked when someone noticed his bloody T-shirt, a court has heard.

Patrick Silva-Conceicao suffered a punctured lung and fractured spine amid fighting outside the Gallery in Maidstone, Kent.

Andre Bent, 21, died amid the disturbance on 24 August.

A 17-year-old boy denies Mr Bent's murder and attempting to murder Mr Silva-Conceicao and two other men.

Sussex University student Mr Silva-Conceicao told Maidstone Crown Court he had been at the venue to see a performance by rapper MoStack.

'Dizzy and drunk'

"There was a mass brawl outside, there was fighting going on," he said.

Mr Silva-Conceicao said he remembered "being on the floor and getting attacked",

"I didn't know what was happening," he said.

"I was just getting hit. I was trying to get away, and I was able to get up. I was dizzy and drunk."

He said he managed to get away and ran back towards the club.

"Someone noticed my T-shirt drenched in blood. I hadn't noticed."

An ambulance was called, and Mr Silva-Conceicao was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fight broke out outside the Gallery nightclub

Jeremy Wainwright QC, defending, asked Mr Silva-Conceicao if he had been involved in any fighting before he was attacked.

Mr Silva-Conceicao said: "I may have defended myself. Fighting - no."

Later, when shown still images from CCTV cameras outside the nightclub, Mr Silva-Conceicao conceded that he had taken off his belt, to use it as a weapon.

Mr Bent's friend Kai Constantine told the court he saw a fight break out outside the club.

"A couple of minutes after the fight broke out, I saw someone in a hood, running and attacking people," he said.

"It looked like he had a weapon in his hand, and he was thrusting at people."

He added: "It looked like a long knife, somewhat like a combat knife 12 to 15 inches long, with a straight blade. It looked like he was trying to stab people with it."

Mr Constantine said the attacker then ran away towards the Gallery nightclub, and he then discovered Mr Bent had been injured.

He told the jury he went home and later found out his friend had died.

Ryan Lowe-White, 21, of Boyton Close, Hornsey, and Ali Aziz, 23, of no fixed address, both deny a charge of GBH with intent against another man.

The trial continues.

