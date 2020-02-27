Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed to death after a rap concert

A teenager who stabbed a student to death outside a nightclub was "looking for a fight", a court has heard.

The 17-year-old defendant, who denies murder, stabbed four men including 21-year-old Andre Bent outside the Gallery nightclub in Maidstone, Kent.

Mr Bent had attended a rap concert before he was killed outside the venue in the early hours of 25 August.

The defendant, on trial at Maidstone Crown Court, says he carried out the stabbings in self-defence.

Mr Bent and the other three men were stabbed by the teenager in the space of 73 seconds after a gig by rapper MoStack, the jury heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Witnesses described seeing fighting outside the Gallery nightclub

Witness Lois Potter said she walked into a "ruckus" outside the Gallery after leaving a nearby venue.

She said of the defendant: "He was looking for a fight pretty much. He came across really aggressive."

Ms Potter added: "He was moving up towards where the fight was and running around. There was such a commotion he seemed to be darting around everywhere."

She described seeing him pull out a knife from a case before stabbing a man while he lay on the floor.

The court also heard from witness Ali Sesli, who told the jury he saw the defendant bending down to take a knife out of its sheath.

Mr Sesli said: "He started swinging it around, just slashing about. I don't think first of all he was aiming at anybody.

"Behind I could see people having proper fights and I could see people in the distance with blood on their shirts."

The defendant also denies three counts of attempted murder.

The trial continues.