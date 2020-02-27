Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Tom Horwood's actions 'had a devastating effect', police say.

A man who uploaded intimate photos and a video of a woman to porn websites and social media has been jailed.

Tom Horwood, 33, of Woodville Road, Ramsgate, transferred the images from the victim's computer to his own before sharing them online.

Her address had also been added to one website with instructions on how to visit her for sex, Kent Police said.

A judge at Maidstone Crown Court jailed Horwood for 22 months at a hearing on Wednesday.

Horwood was arrested in March 2019 and a number of devices were seized. One computer was found to contain three indecent images of a child.

'Humiliated and embarrassed'

He pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and making indecent images of a child at a hearing in January at Maidstone Crown Court.

Horwood was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order at the same court on Wednesday.

PC Abbie Brookes said: 'Horwood's callous actions have had a devastating and profound impact on the victim, who has been left feeling humiliated and embarrassed.

"Her life has been affected in a number of ways, including her feeling isolated from friends and fearing strangers may have seen what were private and intimate images shared online."