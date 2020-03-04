Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption Two migrant boats carrying 28 people were intercepted off the Kent coast

Two boats carrying migrants across the Channel have been intercepted off the Kent coast.

Border Force was alerted to the boats at about 06:00 GMT and collected the people onboard.

Fourteen men were taken from the first boat and 13 men and one woman from the second.

The Home Office says all 28 people were taken to Dover where they were assessed medically and handed over to immigration officials.

It is believed to be the first successful crossing since the beginning of February.

In total, 274 people who have been picked up by Border Force so far this year.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.