Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed to death outside a Maidstone nightclub

A man involved in a violent brawl in which a 21-year-old man was killed told a court he wasn't aware anyone in his group had a knife.

Ryan Lowe-White told Maidstone Crown Court that he had been punched in the face and "everything was a bit blurry".

Andre Bent died during the disturbance on 24 August outside Gallery nightclub in Maidstone.

Mr Lowe-White, has admitted violent disorder, but denies causing GBH with intent.

He is on trial with Ali Aziz 24, also accused of GBH with intent, and a 17-year-old charged with murder, who can't be named for legal reasons.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fight broke out outside the Gallery nightclub

Mr Bent had been out celebrating a friend's birthday and watched rapper MoStack perform at Gallery nightclub, when a fight broke out outside.

CCTV was shown to the jury showing Mr Bent and his friend approaching an unconscious man and bending down towards him.

Prosecutor Jennifer Knight suggested that they had been checking to see if someone they knew was injured, but Mr Lowe-White said that the men were hyped up and "saying stuff" that he couldn't remember.

Mr Lowe-White is then seen on CCTV following the two men as they walked away, and he and other members of his group surround Mr Bent and his associate.

"I went after them to tell them to calm down," Mr Lowe-White told the jury.

The footage also showed Mr Lowe-White standing nearby the 17-year-old defendant, who was holding a large knife in his right hand.

The two were then seen running away towards Patrick Silva-Conceicao.

"You ran and you kicked him and you stamped on his head," Miss Knight said.

She added that just before Mr Lowe-White kicked Mr Silva-Conceicao, the 17-year-old defendant had stabbed him.

Asking him directly if he had seen the knife, Mr Lowe-White replied "no".

"It's not a small thing Mr Lowe-White, it's not a pocket knife. It's been described as a hunting knife or a machete," she said.

Mr Lowe-White, 21, of Boyton Close, Hornsey, said: "I didn't know anyone our side had a knife.

"I'd just been punched in the face, everything was a bit blurry right now."

The trial continues.