Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family returned from skiing in Italy on 24 February

A father and son who fell ill after they returned from a skiing holiday in Italy more than a fortnight ago have not been tested for coronavirus, despite self-isolating and calling 111.

Philip Meyer, from Kent, said he was told they would be swabbed at home but are still waiting for a visit.

The pair went into isolation on 2 March after developing a cough, he said.

Mr Meyer, from Westerham, said he returned from Italy with his wife and two sons on 24 February.

They passed through Milan airport which was in the coronavirus-affected region before the whole of Italy went into lockdown.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Philip Meyer and his son Gabriel developed coughs two days after their return

By 26 February, he and his son, Gabriel, had developed coughs.

Last Monday, the family phoned 111 and the pair went into isolation after Gabriel was sent home from school. Mr Meyer's wife and other son were not affected and were told they did not need to self-isolate.

"We all immediately dropped everything, went home, called 111 and they said we needed to self-isolate, that was on the Monday, and we would definitely need a coronavirus test," Mr Meyer said.

"We weren't particularly concerned for our health because we weren't terribly ill but we were very concerned we could be spreading this."

Mr Meyer, who has phoned 111 every day since then, said he had been told the test had been passed to a hospital, but he doesn't know which one.

He said: "It's looking more and more likely now to me that we're never going to be tested and there's no intention to test us - or if they are going to test us, there are so many people in the pipeline that there just isn't the capacity."

The family's quarantine is due to end on 16 March, but he said: "I'm starting to think that the best thing is to continue self-isolating because we don't know if we've had it."