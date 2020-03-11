Image copyright Hollands family Image caption Sian Hollands would have celebrated her 30th birthday next month

Undisclosed damages are to be paid to the family of a woman who died after doctors failed to treat her properly.

Sian Hollands, 25, died in 2015 from a pulmonary embolism at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford after suffering an ectopic pregnancy three weeks earlier.

An inquest in 2017 heard that before she died a consultant said the former drug user was suffering from withdrawal and later discharged her.

Her family said they still had to come to terms with what happened.

After their claim for damages was approved last month in the High Court, Ms Hollands's mother, Nicola Smith, said: "I don't think we will ever move on. There will always be that 'what if' and 'if only'."

She said it took the family three years to uncover the truth about what happened to her daughter and urged anyone with concerns about medical treatment to speak up and ask questions.

Image copyright Hollands family Image caption Ms Hollands' children are now aged 14, 10 and seven

Ebony Hollands, Sian's sister, said she wanted people to "be kind" about her sister's memory.

She said Ms Hollands was a protective and loving older sister who was always there for her, adding: "No amount of justice or money will ever replace what she meant to all different people, including her children."

Ms Hollands' children are now aged 14, 10 and seven.

A statement by family solicitor Jane Radcliffe said: "On admission, Sian was given a blanket diagnosis of methadone withdrawal. No other possible causes for her symptoms were considered."

She said the inquest heard doctors accepted there were failures in providing the right diagnosis and they overlooked the fact Ms Hollands had chest pain which they said "would have made all of the difference".

An NHS spokesman said: "We have worked closely with Sian's mother to learn from her daughter Sian's experience and together we have produced 'Sian's Story', a training video for staff.

"We know that financial compensation can never make up for the loss of a daughter

"We are now working with Sian's mother to arrange for a bench outside our emergency department with a dedication to Sian's memory."