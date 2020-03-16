Image caption Four people have been arrested over the death

A fourth person has been arrested over the murder of a 19-year-old man.

The man was found with stab wounds in Brookfield Road in Ashford, Kent, at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday and died at the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Ashford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Kent Police said.

A 24-year-old man from Ashford who was arrested on Saturday has been released on bail. Two 17-year-olds from Ashford remain in custody.

All were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four knives have been recovered by police, a spokesman said.