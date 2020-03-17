Image caption Two 17-year-olds have been charged following the death

A teenage boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Brookfield Road in Ashford at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday but the 19-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy from Ashford has been charged with murder and a second boy of the same age has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police said they had seized four knives, which they believe may be connected to the death.

Two men, aged 19 and 24 and from Ashford, who were arrested on the weekend, have been released on bail.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for people to come forward, who were in the area of Brookfield Road, near Clockhouse, shortly before or after 12:30 GMT on Saturday.