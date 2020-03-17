Image copyright kent Police Image caption Vasilios Ofogeli was 16 when he attacked four people with a machete

A 17-year-old boy who stabbed a man to death during a brawl after a rap concert has been convicted of murder.

Vasilios Ofogeli killed 21-year-old Andre Bent on 25 August outside Gallery nightclub in Maidstone.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Ofogeli, who was 16 at the time, was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and wounding with intent.

A judge lifted an order protecting the identity of Ofogeli, who will be sentenced on 24 April.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed in the chest and bled to death outside a nightclub

The court heard Mr Bent had been out celebrating a friend's birthday on the night of the attack, and watched rapper Mostack perform at the club.

Violence broke out after Mostack's entourage left the venue's VIP lounge just before 03:00 GMT.

At that point Ofogeli stabbed Mr Bent, as well as Lucas Baker, Patrick Silva-Conceicao and Joshua Robinson with a large machete-style knife.

Mr Bent, from Lambeth, south London, was stabbed in the chest, and bled to death about 40 minutes after.

The father-to-be was headed to university a few weeks later to study business.

Officers were able to trace Ofogeli's home address from rap videos he had posted online, but Ofogeli fled to Greece hours after murdering Mr Bent.

Kent Police discovered the weapon he had used during a search of a neighbour's garden, and when Ofogeli returned to the UK in August he was arrested at Stansted airport.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fight broke out outside the Gallery nightclub

Det Ch Insp Patrick Milford said: "Ofogeli and his friends had travelled to Maidstone from their home in London and brought with them a level of violence that we simply do not tolerate here.

"There is no excuse for anyone to go out armed with a knife.

"He is fully deserving of the lengthy prison sentence he will now have to serve."

Jurors found Ofogeli's co-defendants Ryan Lowe-White, 21, of Hornsey, and Ali Aziz, 24, of no fixed address, not guilty of GBH with intent.

The pair had already admitted violent disorder.

Seven other men previously admitted the same offence, and will also be sentenced: