Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption Two migrant boats carrying 25 people were intercepted in the Channel

Twenty-five migrants have been picked up by the Border Force after two incidents in the English Channel, the Home Office has confirmed.

One boat carrying 16 men was stopped at about 04:30 GMT and a second with nine men was intercepted four hours later.

The men, who were brought to Dover for medical checks, said they were Iranian.

Medical assessments included checking for coronavirus symptoms, a Home Office spokesman said. All operational staff had personal protective equipment.

The two groups are now being dealt with by immigration officials.