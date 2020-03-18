Image copyright Google Image caption Jean Herring fell from the roof of the care home

A pensioner with dementia fell to her death at a care home after wandering through a faulty maintenance door with no alarm, an inquest has heard.

Jean Herring, 86, had been missing for over four hours before staff at Grosvenor Court Care Home in Margate called the police.

She was found "lying in a heap" after falling from the roof in January 2019.

The hearing at the Archbishop's Palace, Maidstone, heard she had regularly tried to leave the premises.

A coroner was told Ms Herring had become agitated that evening and tried to get out of the front door before being talked away by staff.

PC Simon Thevasagayam said the door's keypad "appeared to not be working".

In his statement, he told the inquest: "I pushed the green bar with low force and the door immediately opened.

"There was no safety alarm activation as a result of this door being opened."

Signs on the door had been covered over with brown packing tape, the inquest heard.

Coroner James Dillon said: "Had it been in good repair the only way that door could have been opened was if you knew the code to open it."

He concluded that Ms Herring's death had been an accident.