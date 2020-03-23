Image caption Kent Police said the store had been "significantly damaged"

Ram-raiders using a digger smashed their way into a Tesco store then drove at two police cars as officers tried to stop them.

The thieves ploughed into the store in Honeywood Parkway, Dover, and loaded two cash machines on to a truck at about 00:30 GMT on Monday.

They then escaped in two 4x4s, ramming into police on Old Park Hill as officers tried to intercept them.

Kent Police said the store had been "significantly damaged".

The force has appealed for information about two Mitsubishi Shogun vehicles used in the raid.