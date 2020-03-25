Image copyright @premarmanche Image caption Fourteen migrants were rescued by French emergency teams in one incident.

﻿﻿Five boats believed to be carrying about 80 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force in the English Channel.

Coastguards said they were called to a number of incidents off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning.

The Home Office confirmed officials were dealing with ongoing incidents and said more details would be provided later.

The government has previously said any migrants arriving would be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.

French authorities said they were called to one boat with 14 migrants on board that had got into difficulty.

The 12 men and two children were suffering mild hypothermia and were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer where they were transferred to police.

A charity supporting migrants, Care4Calais, said refugees in France were extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 because living outdoors had left many in poor health.

The charity wrote on Facebook: "With no running water, they can't wash their hands and sleeping rough they can't self-isolate.

"Not being able to protect themselves or their families is terrifying."