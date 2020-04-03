Image caption Aimee O'Rourke was a nurse at the QEQM hospital in Margate

A "highly talented" nurse has died at the hospital where she worked after testing positive for Covid-19.

Aimee O'Rourke, 39, worked at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate, Kent.

"Heartbroken" colleagues and relatives have paid tribute to the mother-of-three, who died on Thursday night.

On Facebook, daughter Megan Murphy wrote: "You are an angel and you will wear your NHS crown forever."

Ms Murphy said her mother had been fighting for her life as the second "Clap for Carers" - a nationwide celebration of NHS staff and key workers - went ahead.

She had urged people to shout her mother's name as the family hoped for signs of improvement.

'Remember her smile'

East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust said Ms O'Rourke died in the QEQM's critical care unit late on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had joined the acute medical unit as a newly-qualified nurse in 2017.

Ward manager Julie Gammon, who sat with Ms O'Rourke when she was admitted, said: "It was an honour to be able to be with her and to provide some comfort."

Amanda Hallums, chief nurse, said everyone who had worked with her was heartbroken.

"We are a work family and it is devastating to lose one of our own," she said.

"Aimee was determined to provide the best possible care to all of her patients and continued to come to work at a time when others were staying at home and inside.

"We will forever remember her smile."

David Parsons, a Conservative district councillor who works at the QEQM, paid tribute on Twitter, described Ms O'Rourke as "among the most dedicated and caring people I've ever met".

Ms O'Rourke leaves behind three daughters, Megan, Mollie and Maddie.

News of her death emerged as health bosses in the West Midlands announced that another nurse with coronavirus had died.

Areema Nasreen, 36, had spent weeks in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital, where she worked in the acute medical unit.