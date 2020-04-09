Image copyright PA Media Image caption A Border Force vessel was sent to intercept two migrant boats in the Channel

Two boats with 29 migrants on board have been intercepted in the English Channel.

One boat broke down at about 01:00 BST and the 13 people on board were taken back to France by a Border Force vessel and a French warship.

At about 06:30, another boat was intercepted off the Kent coast and 13 men and 3 women were taken to Dover.

The migrants said they were Iranian, Iraqi and Libyan nationals and were transferred to immigration officials.

On Wednesday, 63 migrants were brought to Dover after trying to cross the English Channel in four dinghies.

All of those brought to the UK will be monitored for signs of Covid-19, the Home Office said.

Border Force officers have been provided with personal protective equipment.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.