Staff at a hospital in Kent applauded as their first patient to test positive for coronavirus left for home.

Uber driver Biniam Kidane waved and gave the thumbs up as he left Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford.

The trust posted a video on social media of staff giving the guard of honour as he walked out wearing a mask.

The 43-year-old was admitted on 22 March following a trip to Venice in February with his wife to celebrate Valentine's Day.

His condition worsened and he was taken to intensive care, where he spent 12 days on a ventilator. He was able to move to a ward on Tuesday.

The Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said he was their first patient to test positive for the virus.

Louise Ashley, chief executive, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Mr Kidane is now able to return home to his family having recovered from coronavirus.

"I would like to thank our teams here who provide such highly skilled, compassionate care and it is very encouraging that Mr Kidane has responded so well to treatment.

"We look forward to enabling more patients to return home, safely and well," she said.

